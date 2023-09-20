War Update: Air Force Launches 20 Strikes On Enemy Positions

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Russian troops launched nine missile strikes and 79 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Ukrainian positions and civilian objects over 60 times.

In particular, the enemy launched air strikes on the Chernihiv region's Leonivka and Popivka; the Sumy region's Hrabovske; the Kharkiv region's Ivanivka and Kupiansk; the Luhansk region's Bilohorivka; the Donetsk region's Terny, Spirne, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vuhledar, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske; the Zaporizhzhia region's Levadne and Mala Tokmachka; the Kherson region's Vesele, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Tokarivka and Sadove.

Russian artillery strikes affected about 100 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Additionally, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with 31 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. Twenty-eight of them were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense units.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and civil infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue holding the defense in eastern and southern Ukraine, conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroying enemy troops, step by step liberating the

temporarily occupied areas, and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military units along the state border and carrying out active sabotage actions within the border areas to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Yahidne. Russians made attempts to recapture their lost positions near Andriivka but had no success. Ukrainian forces continues assault actions to the south of Bakhmut, inflicting losses on the enemy in terms of personnel and military equipment, and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

In the Marinka direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka. The enemy made 13 unsuccessful attempts to push Ukrainian warriors out of their positions.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarske directions, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue holding the defense within the recaptured frontiers.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian attacks near Mala Rokmachka, Robotyne and Novodanylivka were repelled, and the enemy suffered personnel and military equipment losses.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation and exhausting the enemy.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian warriors are carrying out counterbattery measures, destroying Russian logistics depots and attacking the enemy's rear areas.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched one strike on a Russian command post, 16 strikes on enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and three strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit three enemy command posts, one surface-to-air missile system, nine artillery systems, one ammunition depot, and one electronic warfare system.