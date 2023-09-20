Sian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 273,980

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and September 20, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 4,635 tanks (+7 over the past day), 8,868 armored fighting vehicles (+17), 6,096 artillery systems (+34), 779 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 526 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 8,633 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+32), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 4,821 unmanned aerial vehicles (+37), 906 special equipment units (+3). A total of 1,479 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on September 19, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force launched 20 strikes on enemy positions.