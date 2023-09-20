Kherson Regiones Under Enemy Fire 118 Times, Two Killed

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, anti-tank guided weapons, automatic grenade launchers, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Twenty-three Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.

Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. Health facilities were hit in the Beryslav and Kherson districts, as well as a motor depot, educational institution and plants in Kherson.

Following Russian attacks, two civilians were killed and four injured.

A reminder that, on the night of September 20, 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with 24 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. Seventeen enemy drones were destroyed by Ukrainian forces.