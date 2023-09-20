Fire Breaks Out As Sian Drones Attack Oil Refinery In Poltava Region's Kremenchuk

The relevant statement was made by Poltava Regional Military Administration Head Dmytro Lunin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night Russians were repeatedly attacking the Poltava region. Our air defense units worked well against enemy drones,” Lunin wrote.

Meanwhile, an oil refinery was reported hit in Kremenchuk. A fire broke out. Emergency services are working at the scene. The plant's operations have been suspended.

According to the preliminary data, people remained unharmed.

A reminder that, on the night of September 20, 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with 24 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. Seventeen enemy drones were destroyed by Ukrainian forces.