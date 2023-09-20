The Underdogde Hits #1 On The Amazon Best Sellers List

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Sep 19, 2023 (Issuewire)

The Underdog Code is the second best selling book by Imo Enang. His first publication Don't Set Goals, Achieve Them also hit #1 on the Amazon charts.

Position yourself to win today and tomorrow

Did you know that the same 'disadvantages' appearing as barriers to your progress could actually be the 'unfair advantages' that can position you for continued success.

This book is loaded with all the necessary blueprints to get you thinking, acting, and winning like the Underdog!

Nine times out of ten, the Underdog comes out with the win ... because the wolf on the hill is never as hungry as the wolf climbing the hill!

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores like Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books in the Middle East.

About the Author:

Imo is a seasoned executive with over 15 years of experience in FMCG, Banking, Academia, and Management Consulting across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He holds a professional doctorate from Warwick Business School and has received global recognition, including being named in the Global Top 100 under 40 by MIPAD. Imo is set to be honored at the 78th UN General Assembly in 2023.

He's a bestselling author of the book“Don't Set Goals...Achieve Them” and a sought-after thought leader featured in publications like Brainz magazine, Business ConneXions, and Dubai Eye 103.8, as well as on influential podcasts in the US. Imo's journey reflects determination, transformation, and inspiration, leaving a lasting impact worldwide.

To learn more, visit imomazin.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishing successfully helps entrepreneurs and experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth, and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing, and media industries to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.