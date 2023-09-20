Hyderabad, Telangana Sep 19, 2023 (Issuewire)

Prebooked customers of Aptronix are entitled to receive a Flat 30% OFF on Protect+ with AppleCare Services, Exchange boof up to Rs.9,000, and Instant Upfront Cashback of up to Rs.5,000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards.

All about the Apple event

As the calendar flips to September, The much-awaited Apple event is finally here!! Apple introduced the iPhone 15 series, featuring the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Along with these groundbreaking smart iPhones, the event showcased new Apple Watch models (the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch SE), all with a strong foon carbon-neutral combinations. The event took place from Apple Park, Cupertino, California, on September 12, Tuesday, at 10:30 PM (IST).

The iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9, & Apple Watch SE will be available for purchase from 22nd September, 8 AM at all Aptronix stores.

The all new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pcomes with a bunch of extraordinary features that you can't resist to own it. They feature the industry first color infused back glass for a future rich look & feel. It comes in vibrant colors such as Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black. Both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pboast an all new 48-megapixel main camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent FoPixels for fast autofocus. And the all-new telephoto option gives you a total of 3 optical zoom levels; it's like having a third camera.

The all-new iPhone 15 and 15 pis equipped with power house A16 bionic chip. The A16 bionic chip gives you a powerful performance with advanced features like precision finding, computational photography, fluid dynamic island, voice isolation, etc. The latest iPhone can detect a severe car crash and call an emergency for help when you can't, all these advanced features with an all day battery life. The iPhone 15 runs on the latest iOS17 which will be released to public from 18th September.

iPhone 15 Pro Max. So strong. So light. So Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro series is the first ever smartphone that is forged with a titanium case. This is the first iPhone to feature an aerospace‐grade titanium design with a light matt-glass back and a tougher ceramic shield on front. They are available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium with new immersive titanium finish. These pro models offer an advanced display with outstanding graphic performance. Thanks to the dynamic island bubble alert and live notifications, you can conveniently access and launch their favorite features.

The Powerful Pro camera system in the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max comes with an incredible 7 Pro lenses with framing flexibility. Furthermore, the 5x telephoto camera allows users to capture sharper and more detailed long-range photos. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are equipped with the powerful A17 Pro chip with a pro glass GPU, delivers a truly immersive gaming experience with a long-lasting battery life.

Introducing the Latest Apple Watches

Apple is introducing a new "Double Tap" gesture for answering phone calls, snoozing alarms, or hanging up phone calls by tapping your thumb and index finger together twice. This innovative feature utilizes the hardware of the Apple Watch to monitor these specific movements.

Apple Watch Series 9 - Smarter. Brighter. Mightier.

The new Apple Watch Series 9 comes with a SiP9 chip and an advanced Super Retina XDR Display that makes it the most powerful Apple Watch yet, and it also allows Siri requests to be processed directly on the device. It has an impressive 18-hours battery life and 36-hours battery life.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 - Next-level adventure.

For those seeking a rugged option, Apple has introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which retains an impressive 36-hour battery life and Up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. It also features a brighter display with 3,000 nits, new cycling features, and a handy flashlight boost. Emphasizing its commitment to the environment, Apple Watch Ultra 2 is 100% carbon neutral.

Experience the innovation of Newphoria with the latest iPhone 15 in your hand and get hassle-free control with the rugged, capable, and smarter Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9 starting from September 22 at Aptronix!

