The National Lotterymunity Fund Supports Ceangail's Skillsnnect Programmes

The Ceangail Board were delighted to receive an award from The National Lottery Community Fund, made possible by National Lottery players, which will allow the not-for-profit to deliver 2 of its Skills Connect programmes for up to 40 young people in the Stirling and the Forth Valley area.

The National Lottery Community Fund, Scotland Chair, Kate Still: said:“National Lottery funding can make amazing things happen in local communities across the country. This project delivered by Ceangail CIC, is a great example of community activity in action, showing just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause or to help others.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is helping to support this vital work which is making a real difference to so many.”

Ceangail's Executive Director, Matt McGrandles added,“This award from the National Lottery Community Fund was very welcome news indeed. We will now be able to get back to work on providing creative vocational training opportunities for young people, re-connecting with our employability network and delivering our social aims of being part of a young person's journey towards employment.”

The social enterprise creates and delivers projects surrounding the Tourism sector, as it looks to inspire young people to consider a job in that direction be it event delivery, becoming a tour guide or even in media and digital. Like many small organisations, it is looking forward to business as usual as it emerges from the pandemic crisis and has some exciting plans as part of its 10-year recovery, which aims to reach as many as 2,500 young people every year.

Ceangail will be reaching out to organisations and young people over the coming months as it looks to fill the places on its vocational training programmes. If you would like to know more, please contact them at or visit the website