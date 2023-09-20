Iventis Launches Enhanced Visual Planning Platform To Improve The Efficiency Of Event Planning

The Iventis visual planning platform, trusted by major international events such as the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Dubai Expo 2020, Commonwealth Games 2022, European World Championships, and the World Cup, has undergone significant enhancement based on extensive customer feedback.

The new platform is designed to support events of any size and offers a complete suite of products and features that can improve operational planning efficiency by up to 50%, whilst reducing the need for on-site visits by 75%.

Highlights include the ability to:



Rapidly create detailed event site and operational plans for events of any scale or size.

Plan every aspect of events including infrastructure, transport and logistics, workforce, safety and crowd management.

Work together on plans in real-time with internal teams and external stakeholders.

Plan accurately using scaled 3D models for a realistic representation of infrastructure and vehicles.

Share plans of an entire site, or a particular functional area, interactively with external delivery partners and suppliers.

Customise plans and capture attributes such as costs, timings and quantities. Calculate distances, areas, inventory quantities, and crowd capacities.

Additionally, venues can integrate their CAD drawings and explore a virtual 3D version of their space, stadium, conference, or exhibition centre, with the Iventis Digital Twin, one of the products supported by the new platform.

Joe Cusdin, CEO of Iventis, said: "We are thrilled to introduce Iventis Version 2.0, which marks a significant advancement in visual event planning technology. Our platform has earned the trust of some of the world's most prestigievents, and we've carefully incorporated their valuable feedback. With this development, we remain committed to empowering even more event professionals with even greater capabilities to plan and deliver events of any size and complexity effortlessly."

Today's announcement marks a significant transformation in the event planning industry, enabling event professionals worldwide to create and customise site plans tailored to their unique needs. Leveraging the platform's technological advancements, these enhancements promise substantial efficiency gains throughout the event planning and delivery process, regardless of event size or complexity.



About Iventis

Iventis is the leading provider of visual event planning solutions, empowering venues, suppliers, organisers, and consultants to plan and deliver events of all sizes with ease. Trusted since 2015 by major events worldwide such as the Commonwealth Games, Olympics, Dubai Expo 2022, European World Championships, and the World Cup, Iventis offers a complete suite of tools designed to streamline operational planning across the full event planning cycle. Founded by major events industry veteran Joe Cusdin, Iventis is backed by Mercia Ventures. Learn more at