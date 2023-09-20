Japan Stocks Up On Missiles With China, N Korea In Its Sights

This month, Kyodo News reported that Japan plans to build more ammunition depots at Self-Defense Forces facilities from fiscal 2024 to store long-range missiles as it acquires enemy base strike capabilities as part of its efforts to increase 130 such facilities by fiscal 2032 from around 1,400 currently.

Kyodo News notes that the depots will be located at nine Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces (JGSDF) facilities across the prefectures of Hokkaido, Miyazaki, Kagoshima and Okinawa.

The source says the Ministry of Defense (MOD) has requested 12.4 billion yen (US$84 million) to build the depots under the 2024 state budget, which will be drafted in December, with the new fiscal year starting in April.

It says that with the funds, the MOD will start surveys to build depots at six facilities in Hokkaido, design two depots at a base in Miyazaki, five at a training ground in Okinawa, and acquire land to construct three depots at a base in Kagoshima.

It also notes that the MOD is expected to keep the types and volume of ammunition the depots would store classified, raising safety concerns among residents.

Growing missile threats from China and North Korea have prompted Japan to build a massive missile arsenal with counterstrike capabilities in mind.

In August 2022, Reuters reported that for the first time, five Chinese ballistic missiles landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ)

during extensive Chinese military drills in response to formerHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to Taiwan, prompting strong diplomatic protests from Japan.

Aside from that, The New York Times reported this June that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles that month, which also landed in Japan's EEZ.

