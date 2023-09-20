Armenia’s ambassador asks US to interfere in Karabakh new combat

(MENAFN) Armenia’s special ambassador Edmon Marukyan has asked the US to interfere in the new combat in Nagorno-Karabakh, requesting Washington to protect the area’s citizen population.



“Now, Azerbaijan has started a large-scale aggression and military operation against the peaceful people of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Marukyan said in a post on X (priory known as Twitter). “It is the US’s turn now as to what measures will be used to stop the aggression and military attack on the trapped and starving people.”



The envoy called on United States Leader Joe Biden, French Leader Emmanuel Macron as well as the EU presidents, requesting them to convict Baku.



Moscow replied to Marukyan’s remark by commending the parties to show consideration for to the 2020 ceasefire agreement. “There shouldn’t be any turns,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated. “There should be concrete efforts based on a real and tangible legal framework, which provides an opportunity to bring about a peaceful settlement.”

