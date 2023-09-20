Caledonia Miningrporation Plc: Notification Of Relevant Change To Significant Shareholder

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on September 19, 2023 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited of a change to its interest in the Company and on September 15, 2023 crossed a particular threshold for notification.
A copy of the notification is below.
Enquiries:
| Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
|
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
| Cavendish Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500
| Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
|
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
| BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
|
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
| 3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
| Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
|
Tel: +263 77802131
| IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
| Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
JE00BF0XVB15
Issuer Name
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Cape Town
Country of registered office (if applicable)
South Africa
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-Sep-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-Sep-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
| % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
| % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
| Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
| Total number of voting rights held in issuer
| Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| 10.923700
| 0.000000
| 10.923700
| 2096043
| Position of previnotification (if applicable)
| 11.275500
| 0.000000
| 11.275500
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
| Class/Type of shares ISIN code (if possible)
| Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
| Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
| % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
| % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
| JE00BF0XVB15
| 2096043
|
| 10.923700
|
| Sub Total 8.A
| 2096043
| 10.923700%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
| Type of financial instrument
| Expiration date
| Exercise/conversion period
| Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
| % of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
| Sub Total 8.B1
|
|
|
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
| Type of financial instrument
| Expiration date
| Exercise/conversion period
| Physical or cash settlement
| Number of voting rights
| % of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sub Total 8.B2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
| Ultimate controlling person
| Name of controlled undertaking
| % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
| % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
| Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
19-Sep-23
13. Place Of Completion
Cape Town
Tags caledonia
MENAFN20092023004107003653ID1107102805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.