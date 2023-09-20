International Petroleumrporation Successfullypletesd 150 Million Tap Issue

International Petroleum Corporation ("IPC" or the "Corporation") ( TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) announces that i t has successfully completed a tap issue of USD 150 million of senior unsecured bonds u nder IPC's existing 7.25% senior unsecured bonds (ISIN NO 0012423476 ) . Following settlement of the tap issue, the amount of senior unsecured bonds outstanding will be USD 4 50 million , with maturity in February 2027. The bonds are rated B+ by S&P Global Ratings and B1 by Moody's.

Settlement of these additional bonds is expected to occur on or around September 28, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent. IPC intends to make an application to list these additional bonds on the Oslo Stock Exchange.proceeds of the tap issue will be used for IPC's general corporate purposes.

Arctic Securities and Pareto Securities acted as Joint Lead Managers, and SpareBank 1 Markets acted as Co-Manager, in connection with the tap issue.

Mike Nicholson, Chief Executive Officer of IPC comments:“We are very pleased to have successfully completed IPC's USD 150 million tap issue, bringing our outstanding bonds to USD 450 million. We are accessing the debt capital markets at a favourable time when our balance sheet and our production base are strong. This financing further enhances IPC's strong liquidity position and givessignificant additional flexibility to implement our capital allocation strategies.”

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol "IPCO".