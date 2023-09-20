NBPE Announces Appointment Of A New Non-Executive Director

20 September 2023

The Board of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the“Company” or“NBPE”) is pleased to announce that Pawan Dhir has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 19 September 2023.

Mr Dhir brings over three decades of global experience in finance in private equity, as well as the wider asset and wealth management sectors. He has held a number of leadership positions in finance, audit, risk management and valuations, including specialising in the valuation of unquoted shares and securities.

Mr Dhir worked for UBS for nearly 25 years, where he was latterly Managing Director and Global Head of Financial Accounting & Controlling, and was previously at Morgan Stanley. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, having qualified with Coopers & Lybrand. Mr Dhir graduated from the University of Manchester with a BSc in Physics. He is a non-executive Director and Audit Chair at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and holds a number of Board Trustee positions in the educational sector.

This appointment follows the Board's decision to increase the size of the Board temporarily from five to six as part of its succession planning. In particular, the appointment fulfills the Board's objective of recruiting early for the succession of the current Audit Chair, John Falla, who is due to retire at the 2025 AGM.

Mr Dhir has been appointed to the Audit Committee, Management Engagement Committee and the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. All appointments are effective from 19 September.

William Maltby, Chairman of NB Private Equity Partners Limited , said : “We are delighted to welcome Pav to the the Board. He brings a depth and breadth of knowledge in finance, audit and risk management which is highly complementary to the skills and expertise of the Board. We look forward to working closely with Pav over the coming years.”

Pav Dhir said : “Private equity is a fast-growing asset class and NBPE has an attractive, strong track record of returns, leveraging its unique co-investment model. I look forward to working with my new colleagues on the Board and being part of NBPE's ongoing growth and value creation as NBPE engages with a wider range of investors."

This announcement is made In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11. Additionally, it is noted there are no further disclosures required for Mr Dhir in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.