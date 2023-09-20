KBC Group: Publication Of Transparency Notification(S) Received By KBC Group NV

Summary of the notification (s)

KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification on 15 September 2023, which states that FMR LLC has crossed the reporting threshold of 3% (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) upwards, to 3.03%.

Content of the notification (s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:



Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification(s) by: FMR LLC

Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex

Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 14 September 2023. Threshold that is crossed: 3%



(KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)



Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 417 169 414

Notified details: see annex.

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

See“11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held” in the PDF-file(s) on (see below). The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group

E-mail:

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group

E-mail:

Attachment

20230919-pb-trp-fmr-en