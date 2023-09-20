New Research From Aal University & Odense University Hospital Shed Light Onferfety Shoes

"At Odense University Hospital, we're not only interested in improving the treatment of patients after a fall has occurred but also in preventing accidents and thereby enhancing the physical work environment," says Anders Holsgaard, professor at Odense University Hospital and the University of Southern Denmark. He is the overall head of the research project, which includes both lab tests and field studies with TDC, Denmark's largest telecommunications provider.

"Our initial results show that safety shoes are, in fact, less safe than ordinary shoes when it comes to tripping. However, our project also seeks to improve safety shoes to prevent tripping, twisting, and falling injuries, making them safer. Fortunately, our initial results with modified safety shoes suggest that we can make these shoes less prone to tripping," explains Professor Pascal Madeleine from AalUniversity.

"Moreover, previresearch indicates that we can integrate protection against ankle twists into shoes, tpreventing such injuries," says Director and Doctor Thor Grønlykke from Spraino ApS.

Lab tests offer specific knowledge about the safety shoes of the future. "We are concluding our lab tests. These tests providewith knowledge about the forces involved when one trips over unforeseen objects and givespecific information on the potential features of future safety shoes compared to traditional ones," shares Mathias Munk-Hansen, a PhD student at AalUniversity.

The field studies, testing a new type of safety shoes with fall-modifying elements, will take place with TDCField Service West.

"This project provideswith new knowledge that can benefit our employees and help numerother workplaces. We are delighted to participate," says Thomas Hermann, Health and Safety Chief at TDC. This is complemented by workplace representative Tonny Jensen and service chief in fiber, Ole Kjær, who stress the strong foon safety at the workplace, especially regarding falls, twists, and trips.

About the project: The project is supported by the Work Environment Research Fund with 2.8 million DKK. Participating in the project are Odense University Hospital, AalUniversity, and Spraino ApS. Other participants include TDC, Dansk Metal (a major Danish trade union), and Dansk Industri (Denmark's largest employer organization).

