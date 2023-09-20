Online Car Buying Market To Rise At A Revenue Of$ 786.46 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global online car buying market revenue was US$ 254.36 billion. The global market is forecast to rise at a revenue of US$ 786.46 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.58% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Over the years, the auto industry has seen a dramatic metamorphosis. Recent technical improvements and the move toward electric automobiles have made the online car purchase market more popular. The passenger car segment generates a considerable market share.
In the online car buying market, the combination of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) stands out as a noteworthy driver. According to a recent study on the Global Online Automotive Market Insights (GOAMI) by Astute Analytica, the use of AR and VR in online car platforms has resulted in a startling 35% increase in user engagement and a 28% increase in conversion rate when compared to platforms that do not use these technologies. According to recent studies, using AR and VR while automobile purchasing can significantly improve the customer experience. A virtual test drive has a significant influence on 67% of online auto customers' purchases, according to AutoTech Insights 2022.
The explosion in EV sales is one of the most prominent trends in the online automotive market. Global intesales of EVs increased by an astonishing 32% in 2022 alone, beating those of conventional internal combustion engine automobiles, which only witnessed a 5% increase. An effective digital infrastructure that supports EVs is supporting this trend. According to a survey by eDrive Analytics, online platforms have been proactive in marketing the environmental advantages of electric vehicles, with 72% of them having specific sections for EVs. Additionally, EVs are aggressively promoted on a number of intesites, coinciding with global sustainability goals and highlighting the decreased lifetime carbon emissions linked to these vehicles.
Passenger Car Capture More Than 83% of Market Revenue Share
The passenger automobile segment dominates the market, accounting for about 83% of all online car sales worldwide. This domination can be due to a confluence of affordability, urbanization, and practicality.
The tiny design of many passenger automobiles makes them perfect for city driving as metropolitan areas become more congested. The majority of consumers around the world have their daily needs met by passenger cars, which are primarily created for the transportation of passengers. According to statistics, approximately 90% of intecar purchases in highly populated cities are for passenger vehicles.
Compared to larger vehicles like SUVs or trucks, passenger cars have a significantly greater average fuel economy. According to a survey, 65% of online auto purchasers ranked fuel efficiency as their top priority, pushing them toward buying passenger cars in light of the rising gasoline prices around the world. Additionally, there is a model in the passenger car market to suit any buyer's taste and price range, from hatchbacks and sedans to coupes and convertibles. This diversification and the aforementioned element ensure the sustained dominance of passenger automobiles in the market.
North America and Europe Collective Generate 60% of Market Revenue Share
Together, North America and Europe dominate the market, making up a startling 60% of it. In North America, the online car buying market has experienced rapid expansion, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. Europe accounts for over a quarter of the global revenue in online car sales, closely following North America.
North American consumer behavior is clearly shifting toward digital adaptation, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. According to recent polls, approximately 80% of North Americans favor conducting online research before making any kind of significant purchase, including automobiles. Online vehicle marketplaces in North America recorded sales in 2022 that were up 15% year over year, or close to $93.94 billion. This increase has been further fueled by the incorporation of finance choices online, where 60% of buyers choose online financing plans.
Even in their online vehicle purchasing behaviors, European consumers, renowned for their brand loyalty, demonstrate this growth. For instance, over 50% of all online car sales in Europe are made by German automakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Volkswagen. In comparison to North America, where the average transaction value for cars sold online is $30,000, Europe's average transaction value is about $35,000.
According to recent data, almost 4 million SUVs and trucks were sold online in North America last year, making up about 55% of total online auto sales in the continent. Even though they make up a lesser percentage of the market, electric vehicles are expanding at an incredible 45% YoY, indicating a promising future for green automobiles online.
While only roughly 10% of cars sold online in Europe are electric vehicles, hybrid versions have shown strong growth of 35% and currently possess a 25% market share. This trend is due to the quest for sustainability, which is supported by strong government regulations and incentives.
Top Players in the Global Online Car Buying Market
.AAA Auto Export
.AUTO BEEB
.AUTO1GmbH
.autolina.ch ag
.AutoScout24
.Cars4Europe
.comparis.ch AG
.Copart
.DAT AUTOAG
.JP Motors Nissan
.MG Motors
.Reezocar
.Webmotors S.A.
.Other prominent players
Segmentation Outline
The global online car buying market segmentation focuses on Car Ownership, Car Category, Propulsion System, Sales Channel, and
By Car Ownership
.New Car
.Used Car
By Car Category
.Passenger Vehicles
oHatchback
oSedan
oSUV
.Light Commercial Vehicles
.Pick Up Trucks
.Vans
By Propulsion System
.Electric Vehicles
.Internal Combustion Engines
.Natural Gas
.Hybrid
By Sales Channel
.OEMs
.Aftermarket
By Region
.North America
oThe US
oCanada
oMexico
.Europe
oThe U.K.
oGermany
oFrance
oSpain
oPoland
oBelgium
oFinland
oNetherlands
oPortugal
oSweden
oSwitzerland
oRest of Europe
.Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oAustralia & New Zealand
oASEAN
oSouth Korea
oRest of Asia Pacific
.Middle East & Africa
oUAE
oSaudi Arabia
oQatar
oSouth Africa
oMorocco
oRest of MEA
.South America
oBrazil
oArgentina
oColombia
oChile
oPeru
oRest of South America
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come tofrom all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
