Gamingntroller Market Share Surges With 7% CAGR By 2031 X Herald

A diverse array of gaming controllers is available, including gamepads, joysticks, throttle quadrants, paddles, yokes, pedals, consoles, mice, trackballs, touchscreens, breathing controllers, and motion detectors. These controllers cater to the needs of both traditional TV-based and online gaming experiences. Some controllers are specifically tailored for particular gaming categories, such as dance pads or steering wheels for games that demand physical movement. Two pivotal advantages of gaming controllers include their usability and the enhanced multiplayer options they offer.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

. The gaming controller market is anticipated to add 2.5X value by 2031.

. Hands-free and wireless gaming controllers capture a major chunk, equivalent to three-fourth of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 700 Mn over 2021-2031.

. The market in Germany, China, and the U.S. is expected to rise at around 7% CAGR each through 2031.

. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for hands-free gaming controllers has shown a steep rise in the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2020-2021.

. With the havoc of COVID-19, entertainment at home is by all accounts the choice for gamers during lockdowns.

. Further, arrival of 5G and limitless data packs are expected to be key components towards the accomplishment of cloud gaming across the globe, as most gamers today are usually preferring playing games on cell phones.

Competitive Landscape:

Aforementioned players rely on a blend of organic and inorganic strategies to deepen their penetration across lucrative markets. These strategies include product launches, collaborations with key players, partnerships, acquisitions, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

Similarly, recent developments related to top brands in gaming controllers have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Key Companies Profiled:



Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC.

dreamGEAR

HORI

Logitech

Mad Catz Global Ltd.

Microsoft

Nintendo

Performance Designed Products LLC Razor Inc.

Key Market Segments Covered:

Product



Gamepads

Gaming Paddles

Gaming Joysticks

Gaming Trackballs

Gaming Throttle Quadrants

Gaming Steering Wheels

Gaming Light Guns

Gaming Yokes Others

Compatibility



for PCs

for Consoles for Mobiles

Connectivity



Wired Wireless

End User



Personal Commercial

Price Range



Low-priced

Medium-priced High-priced

Distribution Channel



s Available through Offline Channels s Available through Online Channels

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand Gaming Controller make a difference?



The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a foon the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future Evaluates the role of varistages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

