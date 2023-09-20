Musk: X to change to monthly subscription payments

(MENAFN) Elon Musk deliberated his schemes for Twitter, now named X, on Monday in a livestreamed discussion with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu. Between different things, Musk declared that the social network is “moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the X system” so as to fight “vast armies of bots.”



Musk did not state how much a fresh scheme will charge users of the social network, or what different services might or might not be involved with compensation at the lowest level.



In the livestream, Musk revealed some new standards from X as well, declaring that it now has 550 million “monthly users,” who generate 100 million to 200 million posts per day.



Musk did not reveal how many of the firm’s monthly users are real, contrasted with bots. He did not make a like for like comparison with standards earlier employed by Twitter as well. In May 2022, ahead of Musk’s ownership, Twitter declared that it had “average monetizable daily active usage” of 229 million.

MENAFN20092023000045015839ID1107102694