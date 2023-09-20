BGHL (EUR): NAV(S)

Wednesday, 20 September 2023 10:27 GMT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 19 Sep 2023.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV € 26.9008 £ 23.9167
Estimated MTD return 0.38 % 0.47 %
Estimated YTD return -3.13 % -2.09 %
Estimated ITD return 169.01 % 139.17 %

NAV and returns are calculatedof management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close € 23.60 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV -12.27 % N/A
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 2,050.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -14.29 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Shares Outstanding 12,296,208 126,294
Held in treasury N/A N/A
Shares Issued 12,296,208 126,294

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated) € 238.3492
Class GBP A Shares (estimated) £ 127.8063

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

