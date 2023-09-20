BW Energy:Pany Presentation Pareto Securities' Energynference 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company presentation
BW Energy is presenting at the Pareto Securities' Energy Conference today. Please see the attached presentation.
The presentation references planned fourth quarter liftings to BW Energy from the Dussafu licence in Gabon and the ongoing development of a new concept for the Maromba field in Brazil based on a dry tree development with five initial wells.
