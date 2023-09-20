Flydubai Received Rrd Number Of Passengers Over Summer Months

Dubai: Dubai carrier flydubai transported more than 4 million passengers during the summer (June to mid-September) this year, up 30 per cent from last year, CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith announced.

The carrier operated more than 32,000 flights across a growing network of 120 destinations in 52 countries. Corfu in Greece and Olbia in Sardinia were the latest two additions to flydubai's seasonal summer routes, offering passengers more options for travel to popular holiday destinations this year.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at flydubai, said:“We continue to create free trade and tourism flows by offering the right product at the right time, making travel accessible to new and previously underserved markets. By doing so, we have enabled more than four million passengers to travel this summer via Dubai's aviation hub.”

“We are very pleased to see year-on-year growth in demand on our seasonal destinations. We have recorded a 70% increase in passenger numbers to Trabzon and more than 40% to Bodrum this summer. We believe these figures could have potentially been even higher if the aircraft we ordered had been delivered on schedule. This would have enabledto add more capacity on some of these popular routes,” added Al Ghaith.

