158 Drug Peddlers Booked Under Pits-, Over 150 Na Smugglers Arrested

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Tuesday.

SP also informed that huge quantity Contraband substance were also seized/recovered including 108.52 gms of Brown sugar, 8.693 Kgs of Heroin, 8.7 Kgs of Charas, 9.5 Kgs of Fuki, 1356 PSY syrup bottles, 41210 PSY capsules/tablets, besides illicit cultivation of 5066 Kgs Ganja, 2 quintals of bang/poppy straw/cannabises were destroyed, in addition, to the cash recovery of Rs 26 lakh from the drug peddlers.

Similarly, the DC was informed that the Excise Department has destroyed wild bang spread over 348 kanals of land in Srinagar District, besides illicit poppy cultivation over 12.3 kanals of land during the current year. In addition, several awareness programs regarding Narcotic Crops/Drug Abuse were also conducted.

Likewise, the DC was also briefed about the action taken and deterrence measures taken by the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) to curb drug peddling in Srinagar District.

During the meeting, it was informed that Sale operation of 08 Chemist shops operating in different parts of the City has been suspended for violating Drugs & Cosmetics Act.

The DC also reviewed the implementation of the measures taken and progress achieved to eliminate drug abuse and its peddling from the Srinagar District particularly during the last two months.



The meeting, among others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Shabir Ahmad, Superintendent of Police, Arif Amin Shah, Chief Education Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, Chief Agricultural Officer DDMO Srinagar, besides Nodal Officer Colleges, representative from Private Schools Association, Incharge Drug De-addiction Centre SMHS Hospital, Incharge ATF, SKIMS Bemina and from ANTF, Excise Department, other concerned.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed appraisal from concerned members of NCORD Committee regarding the present scenario of drug related occurrences, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug abuse, besides anti-drugs awareness campaign and drug deterrence measures in place in Srinagar District.



The DC took feedback from the members of the Committee including SP Headquarter, Incharge Drug De-addiction Centre SMHS Hospital and Incharge ATF, SKIMS Bemina who presented the latest report related to action taken against drug addiction and drug trafficking in the last 2 months in the District.



The DC was also given appraisal about the operationalization of Skill Development cum Rehabilitation Centre for victims of Drug Abuse Kathi Darwaza and Addiction Treatment Facility Centre.

