Live Updates: Cleverget T Released Its V13.0.0.0 With New Downloading Modules Added

Shenzhen, Guangdong Sep 19, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

In a continueffort to enhance users' streaming experience, CleverGet, the world's leading online source downloading solution provider trusted by millions of worldwide customers, proudly presents its latest update, V13.0.0.0, featuring exciting new additions and optimizations. With these enhancements, CleverGet is poised to be the ultimate companion for accessing and enjoying online content like never before. Check out the content below to learn more details about the updates.



Newly added TVING Downloader. CleverGet has introduced the TVING Downloader module, allowing users to effortlessly download videos from tvingfor enjoyment at their convenience.

Newly added WATCHA Downloader. The WATCHA Downloader module is here, granting customers' access to download videos from watcha.com. Explore a diverse range of movies and shows on WATCHA, and never miss out on the favorites again.

Newly added ARTE Downloader module. CleverGet now supports the ARTE Downloader module, enabling users to download videos from arte.tv. Just dive into ARTE's unique blend of cultural documentaries, art, and thought-provoking content without hassle.

Newly added RaiPlay Downloader. Leawo added the RaiPlay Downloader module, making it possible for users to download videos from raiplay.it. Whether they are Italian cinema enthusiasts or fans of Rai's exclusive programs, RaiPlay is now theirs to explore offline.

Language Customization. CleverGet now offers an Italian program UI language option, making it even more user-friendly and accessible for Italian-speaking users. Reliability and Performance. CleverGet prioritizes reliability, and has addressed variknown issues, ensuring a smoother, more efficient user experience.

CleverGet is now available on its official website. Users can download the free trial version to have a try and 3 videos are downloaded without time limitation during trial period. What's more, here comes good news lifetime licenses for single modules like Video Downloader, Amazon Downloader , Netflix Downloader , Max Downloader , and other downloaders are offered 50% discount now on the website. What's better, CleverGet All-in-One 11 toolkit for 1000+ sites is now sold at 92% off during Golden Autumn Giveaway & Specials. CleverGet V13.0.0.0 is more than just an update; it's a leap forward in streaming journey. Start with CleverGet now and unlock new possibilities.

For more information, visit the website: CleverGet:

CleverGet is a team gathering seasoned engineers, designers and specialists from other fields together. Our on-going work is for the consistent goal of providing customers with colorful life in advanced tech. CleverGet allows customers to get multimedia data from online streaming service sparing no effort. With simple click, users are able to convert online data to local without restriction.