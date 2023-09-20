Zelensky,Anyahu Hold Meeting In New York

This is reported by an Ukrinform correspondent from New York, where the President of Ukraine delivered a speech at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly and at the SDG Summit, and held a number of bilateral meetings on Tuesday.

“Focused talks with Benjamin Netanyahu on our cooperation, including in civil defense area. I informed him about Russian strikes on our cities, ports, and critical infrastructure using Iranian drones,” the Head of State wrote on the social media platform X .

According to Zelensky, the parties share concern about the increasing military cooperation between Russia and Iran.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of Kenya William Ruto and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.