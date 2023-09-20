Minister Umerovments On First Results Of Ramstein Format Meeting

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ramstein format meeting – the first results. We agreed the initiative to establish Capabilities Coalition,” Umerov wrote.

In his words, the main goal is to prepare Ukraine's future Defense Forces.

In this regard, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry identified five priority attention clusters, namely air defense, artillery, aviation, navy, and armored vehicles.

Separately, Umerov urged international partners to continue supporting Ukraine and outlined the priority needs.

“I am grateful to the participants for their steadfast support of Ukraine. Our army, even after nineteen months of fierce fighting, remains highly motivated, and the Ukrainian people have no intention of giving up,” Umerov stressed.

International partners once again confirmed their commitment to support Ukraine, the Ukrainian minister added.