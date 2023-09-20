Ukraine's Air Defense Units Destroy 17 Enemy Drones

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 24 Shahed-136/131 suicide drones. Seventeen of them were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense units,” the report states.

Further details of Russia's terrorist attack are yet to be reported.

A reminder that, on the night of September 20, 2023, two waves of enemy drones crossed Ukraine's airspace from the east.