President Ilham Aliyev, State Secretary Hold Phone Talk

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20 . President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a telephone
conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend
reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN20092023000187011040ID1107102627
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.