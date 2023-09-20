BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced its 10th anniversary and a new growth milestone, surpassing 21 million active learners using its technology.

The company was founded in 2013, dedicated to the unique needs of external learning businesses. From its humble beginnings in a garage in Boston, to a global software leader backed by Luminate Capital Partners, Thought Industries has stayed true to its vision of helping its clients increase revenue, retain customers, and create truly exceptional learning experiences.

"Thought Industries was created to bring a new vision to the world of external learning," said CEO and Cofounder Barry Kelly. "We knew learning experiences could offer so much more, and it's been a tremendhonor working with so many incredible customers, partners, and team members over the years. The growth we've seen, and perhaps more important, the opportunity ahead, is an incredible validation of our original vision for the product."

The company was named the #1 Global Learning System by Craig Weiss, and Thought Industries customers, including MongoDB, Celonis, and OneStream Software, recently took home

five Brandon Hall 2023 Group Excellence Awards in External Training categories.



Thought Industries achieved record revenue and profitability in the first half of 2023, fueled by enterprise demand from new customers including ATD, Fidelity Digital Learning, and Project Lead the Way, as well as renewals from current customers including Miro, The Linux Foundation, and Ingram Micro.

The company's 2023 performance caps a decade of industry leadership and innovation, with global scale and impact:



More than 21,500,000 active learners on the platform in 195 countries.

Learners have spent 30,418,740 minutes (or nearly 35 centuries!) engaged with learning.

More than 51,000,000 course completions.

More than 20 million certificates earned.

Customers actively manage more than $230 million on the Ti platform.

Record global reliability with 99.9+%

uptime.

"Training is a multi-million-dollar revenue source for us, and we've grown 50% since our launch with Thought Industries in 2020," said Clyde Seepersad, Senior Vice President for Training and Certification at The Linux Foundation. "We run a very large affiliate program, direct e-commerce marketing and lead generation campaigns and have a sales team dedicated to B2B sales. With the support of Thought Industries, we can customize the variuser experiences which are important to our customers and critical to our success."

Throughout its ten-year history, Through Industries has made philanthropy and volunteering a core part of its corporate culture. Some of the important causes the company has supported include:



Autism, breast cancer, and epilepsy research.

The Van

Noy Valor Foundation, providing an ongoing platform to reach foster kids in theto educate and empower themselves as they enter the job market.

Samaritans, providing lifesaving suicide prevention services in Massachusetts. BostonCares, the largest volunteer agency in New England.

"Giving back to the community is a core part of what we're about here at Thought Industries," said Sarah Camacho, SVP of People Operations. "We understand that our company does not exist on an island, and the support we give to a range of important causes helps our employees, customers, and partners be the best they can be."

The company's commitment to its core values -- Humility, Focus, Passion, and Ownership -- puts it in an ideal position to continue its leadership for the next 10 years and beyond.

"These milestones represent the foand passion from our team and customers, but it's just the beginning," said Mr. Kelly. "Our product roadmap and vision for the future will help ensure the growth of external learning as a market, and Thought Industries as the leader in that space."

Thought Industries will celebrate its 10 year anniversary at its annual industry event, COGNITION , now in its 4th year. This year's event, held online October 3-5, features panelists and speakers from a wide range of enterprise learning businesses including Dell, Google, SAS, The Linux Foundation, Mastercard, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and many more.



