117Thnvocation Of Asian Academy At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 5th September 2023: In a momentcelebration coinciding with Teacher's Day, the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) marked its 117th Convocation at the prestigiMarwah Studios in Noida. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a prominent figure in the field, graced the event and offered his blessings and words of encouragement to the graduating students.
During his address, Dr. Marwah lauded the institution for its remarkable contribution to the Indian entertainment industry, emphasizing that AAFT has nurtured and unleashed a substantial number of celebrities. He urged the fresh graduates to carry the legacy forward and elevate the industry to new heights.
Dr. Marwah reminded the students that the time has arrived for them to step out from the protective shade of AAFT and showcase their talents and expertise to the nation. He assured them that the education and training they have received at AAFT will be their foundation for achieving recognition in their respective fields.
Renowned filmmaker Rahul Rawail was also present at the event, extending a warm welcome to the aspiring talents who are poised to make their mark in the Indian Film Industry.
Mohit Sini, CEO of the Media and Entertainment Skill Council (MESC), addressed the gathering and emphasized the increasing significance of the media and entertainment industry in India's growing economy. He underscored the immense opportunities awaiting the graduates as they step into this dynamic sector.
Padma Shree Nalini, a distinguished Indian Classical Dancer, inspired the students to nurture and unleash their creativity in their chosen fields, emphasizing the importance of artistic expression.
Padma Shree Kamalni, another renowned Indian Classical Dancer, shared invaluable advice with the graduates, urging them to always respect the emotions of the people they encounter in their professional journeys.
Abhimanyu, a technocrat hailing from Dubai, UAE, offered valuable advice on the importance of staying vigilant and adaptable in the face of shifting circumstances and being open to embracing change.
The 117th Convocation of AAFT at Noida Film City not only celebrated the achievements of its graduates but also served as a platform for renowned industry figures to impart wisdom and guidance to the aspiring talents. As these young professionals embark on their respective careers, they carry with them the blessings, knowledge, and inspiration bestowed upon them on this auspicioccasion.
