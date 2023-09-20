Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan And Many More Celebs Present

On the auspicioccasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ambanis threw a big puja and get-together at their Mumbai house, Antilia, on September 19, Tuesday. Some of the top personalities in politics and business and practically all of the major stars in Hindi cinema attended the opulent celebrations. As previously reported, Bollywood's greatest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, arrived at the event with their families. Many others attended the celebrations, including Ajay Devgn, director Rohit Shetty, and veteran actor Anil Kapoor.



KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Juhi Chawla was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Disha Patani and her bestie

Mouni Roy were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap

were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Ajay Devgn

was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Shahid Kapoor

was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).



Vicky Kaushal was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar were

spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Rajkummar Rao, and Patralekha posed with Karan Johar at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Aamir Khan's kids

Junaid Khan and Ira Khan were spotted

at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma

were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).



Ananya Panday in a red saree was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Rashmika Mandanna was

also spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were

spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Alia Bhatt

in a red saree was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta posed for the cameras at the grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).