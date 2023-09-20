Tamil Music Composer Vijay Antony's Statement On 'Suicide' Went VIRAL After His Daughter's Death

ALSO READ: Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and many more celebs present

"No matter how painful life gets or the kind of difficulties you might have to go through, never commit suicide. It is heartbreaking for the children. My father took his own life when I was 7, and my sister was 5. I have seen how difficult it was for my mother after that and the hardships she has gone through," Vijay had once said in an interview, according to a leading regional entertainment portal.

Vijay also talked about suicidal tendencies in children due to the pressure of studies. Vijay said, "They get sent to tuition immediately after school. Remember, you are not even giving them time to think. Please do not do that. Allow them some time to be free. As for adults, I want them to love themselves rather than be obsessed over wealth and success."

For the unversed, Vijay Antony is a renowned music director and actor in the Tamil film industry. Vijay transitioned into an actor after delivering popular hit songs for Tamil films. He is also known for his directorial skills and is a producer. His wife, Fatima Vijay Antony, handles their production house. Vijay and his wife Fatima also have a younger daughter named Lara.

