Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan And His Parents Perform Aarti At Sister Arpita's Home (Video)

The one person everyone was hoping for - megastar Salman Khan - stopped by sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence to participate in the festivities. During the holiday season, Arpita and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, are known to throw elaborate parties. Iulia Vantur, his reputed lover, was trailing close after. Salman looked sharp in a Prussian blue pathaani suit, while Iulia upped her traditional game with a lovely pale lemon suit. She completed her ensemble with an emerald green choker, huge earrings, and a big silver ring. The reported pair refused to pose with each other.



Salman took to microblogging website X, to share a few glimpses of him celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. The actor attended the Ganpati celebrations at sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence this evening (September 19).

The video begins with Salman's parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, doing Aarti. Salman took up the Aarti ki thali with his niece Ayat Sharma after them. Salman's stepmother Helen was up next, followed by his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Following her, actor Sohail Khan and his son conducted the puja. Arpita and Aayush finished the video by doing the religirite with their children.

Salman Khan's work front

The actor who played Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ki Jaan debuted in the Indian film business in 1988 with a brief appearance in Biwi Ho To Aisi. He became one of Bollywood's most beloved Khans after working for decades in the industry and delivering several blockbuster hits like as Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Biwi No.1, Baghban, Dabangg, and many more. He followed up his cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with his action-comedy flick Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Next up for him is the action-thriller film Tiger 3, which is a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai, which was produced by Yash Raj Films.