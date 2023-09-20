Kerala: Second Vande Bharat Express Likely To Begin From September 24

The train will be operational six days a week.

The Railways is considering launching a total of 9 Vande Bharat Express trains together and if sources are to be believed Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the trains online. The latest rake with a new colour and design will be operating in Kerala.

Recently, senior Southern Railway representatives travelled to Kasaragod and Mangalore Central to review the service's arrangements.

The upcoming Vande Bharat Express will have a greater seat reclining angle, better seat padding, easier access to mobile charging stations, longer footrests in executive chair cars, deeper washbasins to prevent water splashing, and better lighting in the restrooms. It

will also have wheelchair mounting points for specially-abled passengers in the driving trailer coaches, a change from resistive touch to capacitive touch for the reading lamp's touch to make it easier to use, better roller blind fabric and an anti-climbing device for increased safety.



The current Vande Bharat services operate

between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram via Kottayam. There were earlier reports that Kerala might have its second Vande Bharat train during the Onam season. BJP leaders in the state made a similar claim, and it is now a fact. In Chennai, the lpilots also received the necessary training.