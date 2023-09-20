Wednesday, 20 September 2023 08:54 GMT

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check September 20 Fuel Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru And Other Cities


9/20/2023 1:00:26 AM

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Indian oil companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday, September 20, in all major cities almost at the same level with minor tweaks. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.
While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

Lucknow

Petrol:
Rs 96.57
Diesel: Rs 89.76

Varanasi
Petrol: Rs 97.38
Diesel: Rs 90.56

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94
Diesel: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol:
Rs 96.79
Diesel: Rs 89.96

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.84
Diesel:
Rs 89.72

Agra
Petrol: Rs 96.63
Diesel: Rs 89.80

MENAFN20092023007385015968ID1107102603

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search