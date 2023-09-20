RIP Meera: Anirudh, Keerthy, Lokesh Kanagaraj 'Heartbroken'; Pen Heartfelt Post To Music Composer Vijay Antony

Vishal, who studied with Vijay, took to X to pen an emotional tribute to Meera. He wrote, "Writing with a heavy heart and a wavery mind. The news of my dear friend and classmate actor @vijayantony's daughter leaving this world all of a sudden and all ofbehind is unimaginable and unable to digest. May her soul rest in peace. Dear Raja, I am always there for you as a friend and brother. Be strong. Life is just unpredictable. No words will soothe you or make you come to terms. My deepest condolences to the entire family. May God give enough strength to the family to overcome this tragedy. I leave these words once again with an utmost blank mind."

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his X handle and penned, "Heartbroken to hear the news about your loss @vijayantony brother. More strength to you and your family to get through this loss."

Jawan music composer and singer Anirudh posted, "Heart goes out to @vijayantony and family at this tragic and difficult time. More power and strength to you."

While South industry diva and actress Keerthy Suresh shared: "Shocked and heartbroken! My deepest condolences, @vijayantony sir. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May the almighty give you the strength to go through this unbearable loss."

