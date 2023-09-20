Vaishakh's 'Bruce Lee' Hits Pause; Unni Mukundan Reveals The Reason; Read To Know More





In response to a fan's question about the cancellation of "Bruce Lee," Unni Mukundan stated, "Yes, my friend. Unfortunately, the Bruce Lee movie has been shelved for now due to some creative difficulties." However, he reassured his fans that he would definitely be part of a new action film that is set to release next year, expressing, "Rest assured, my friend. An action film will hit screens next year. Whatever the time, the film can be adjusted accordingly."

This announcement has given hope to his fans that they will soon get to see their favorite actor in an action-packed role.

In addition to this, Unni Mukundan is collaborating with director Ranjith Sankar on a Malayalam film titled "Jai Ganesh," which they will also co-produce under the banners Dreams & Beyond and Unni Mukundan Films. Currently, he is involved in the shooting of "Karundan," alongside actors Soori and Sasikumar, directed by Ethir Neechal and RS Durai Senthilkumar.

