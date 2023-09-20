Flash News: Okxncludes 21St Round Of OKB Burn Program

OKX Concludes 21st Round of OKB Burn Program

OKX successfully completed the 21st round of its OKB Burn Program on September 11, 2023. The number of OKB burned for the 21st round of the OKB Burn Program was 6,140,520.48 OKB.

To provide transparency on the program's progress, OKX issues report on its token burn activities, specifying the amount of OKB burned and details of the token burn address. Details on the most recent OKB token burn can be found her .

OKB is the utility token that fuels the OKX ecosystem. Users who hold OKB enjoy a wide range of benefits, including trading fee discounts of up to 40%, the ability to participate in OKX Jumpstart token sale and more.

For more information, please visit the Support Cente .