Flash News: Okxncludes 21St Round Of OKB Burn Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, the United Arab Emirates, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 20, 2023.
OKX Concludes 21st Round of OKB Burn Program
OKX successfully completed the 21st round of its OKB Burn Program on September 11, 2023. The number of OKB burned for the 21st round of the OKB Burn Program was 6,140,520.48 OKB.
To provide transparency on the program's progress, OKX issues report on its token burn activities, specifying the amount of OKB burned and details of the token burn address. Details on the most recent OKB token burn can be found her .
OKB is the utility token that fuels the OKX ecosystem. Users who hold OKB enjoy a wide range of benefits, including trading fee discounts of up to 40%, the ability to participate in OKX Jumpstart token sale and more.
For more information, please visit the Support Cente .
MENAFN20092023004107003653ID1107102581
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.