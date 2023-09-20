Jimmy Buffet Song Tribute Released By Danny Degennaro Non - Profit Foundation. Son Of Ailor 12 Stringtic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Played and sung by Danny "Rio" DeGennaro formerly with King Fish Band (off shoot of the Grateful Dead) Jimmy Buffet song Son of a Sailor released as tribute by Danny DeGennaro Foundation” - Ed MeroBUCKS COUNTY, PA, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Danny DeGennaro Foundation continues to honor the legends of yester year by releasing songs of Danny DeGennaro played and sang during his musical career. To date we have released under our label DDF JAM "Old Love" by Eric Clapton "Purple Rain" by Prince "Tupelo Honey." by Van Morrison It seems appropriate to release "Son of a Sailor" by Jimmy Buffet performed by Danny DeGennaro on a 12 string Martin Guitar. All of these songs are released as a compliment to the original artist accenting the talent Danny "Rio" DeGennaro had.
In the music business Danny was the trifecta he could belt out ballads with his voice, play guitar riffs that would impress and write and perform original music as the front man in several prominent bands. The roster of greats he worked with include Clarence Clemons, Billy Squier Band, King Fish, and the list is long. All of this information is documented in the book released on his life last year by John Farmer Jr. "Way To Fast." Danny's life was taken way to fast. The book is available on Amazon and explains the story of unsung heroes who have extreme talent yet for one reason or another just don't make it in the music business. The big stage the big money and recognition of a special talent.
The book describes how Danny's music saved the life of the author at a time when he had lost his wife and did not know where to turn. The hit song that brought the author out of his dark period was " Bye Bye Baby" by Danny DeGennaro. There are several versions of the song released across the country.
For more information or to hear the magic of Danny "Rio" DeGennaro music visit Danny DeGennaro Hear Now. All of his releases are on all streaming services.
Spotify, Amazon, Pandora, Distro, to name a few.
