Azerbaijan Refutes Armenia's Disinformation About Alleged Shelling Of Ambulance In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The information
disseminated on some Armenian social media accounts about the
alleged shelling of an ambulance by Azerbaijani Army is absolutely
false, Trend reports.
“We categorically refute this information, which is being
disseminated with the aim of creating a wrong opinion in the
international community," Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said in
a statement.
