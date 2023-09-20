Wednesday, 20 September 2023 08:02 GMT

Azerbaijan Refutes Armenia's Disinformation About Alleged Shelling Of Ambulance In Karabakh


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The information disseminated on some Armenian social media accounts about the alleged shelling of an ambulance by Azerbaijani Army is absolutely false, Trend reports.

“We categorically refute this information, which is being disseminated with the aim of creating a wrong opinion in the international community," Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

