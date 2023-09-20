Ukraine's Govt Dismisses Kotenko Asmissioner For Missing Persons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabof Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Oleh Kotenko from the post of commissioner for persons missing under special circumstances.
Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinfor.
"Oleh Oleksiiovych Kotenko has been dismissed from the position of Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances," Melnychuk wrote.
Kotenko was appointed to the post on May 20, 2022.
MENAFN20092023000193011044ID1107102565
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.