Zaluzhnyi Meets Withmanders Of Tavria Grouping Of Troops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Shaptala have conducted joint work with the commanders and brigade commanders of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops.
The relevant statement was made by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“We discussed and agreed on the sequence of our steps, taking into account the change in the operational situation at the front, the activity of the enemy and all possible threats,” Zaluzhnyi wrote.
In his words, despite the enemy's furiresistance, Ukrainian defenders relentlessly and resolutely continue to conduct offensive actions for the liberation of Ukraine's territory.
A reminder that, on September 18, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized over 300 Russian invaders in the Tavria direction.
Photo: illustrative, President's Office
Video: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
