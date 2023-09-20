Hot As A Pepper Wees Trilby Rose Allen As Lead Vocalist

Simpsonville, South Carolina Sep 19, 2023 (Issuewire)

Hot As A Pepper announced today that Trilby Rose Allen will front the popular and well-established Upstate South Carolina Party & Dance band.

Trilby is a singer-songwriter originally from Tryon, NC and now residing in Greenville, SC

Trilby's inclusion in Hot As A Pepper will permit The Band to continue to provide an upbeat and danceable repertoire of the classic songs they are known for as well as implementation of newer dance music.

Band founder and bassist John M. Hoyt says,“After over a decade of providing fun and upbeat music, we're excited to see what the future holds forand we are looking forward to making music with Trilby as we begin booking 2024 festivals and events!”

Hot As A Pepper is performing at several local venues and is scheduled to appear at the City of Greenville's Fall For Greenville event on October 15th at 5:00 pm on the Duke Energy Stage on the river (The Peace Center Amphitheater).

Hot As A Pepper has been nominated for and presented awards such as“Best of the Upstate”.

For more information, follow Hot As A Pepper on Facebook or visit