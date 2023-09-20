Author And Cancer Survivor Sheila Walker Carroll Releases New Book, The Ultimate Physician

City of Dallas, Texas Sep 19, 2023 (Issuewire)

The Ultimate Physician

At the age of 38 yrs old, Sheila Walker Carroll was diagnosed with terminal cancer and given six months to live. She was devastated but soon found out that as a Christian, she could claim God's promises to obtain healing. She did just that and twenty years later has written and published“The Ultimate Physician.” A book that teaches how to obtain healing through God's Word.

The Ultimate Physician is the ideal resource to aid in recovery. It contains instructions on how to use the Bible to claim your healing.

For speaking engagements, please contact the author via email.

