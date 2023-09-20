Beta Lactoglobulin Protein Market To Surpass$ 48.732 Million By 2033, States Fact.MR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Beta Lactoglobulin Protein Market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected market value of US$ 26.5 million in 2023 and a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Beta-lactoglobulin, a high-quality protein abundant in essential amino acids, plays a crucial role in the production of nutritional supplements for pharmaceutical and sports nutrition products. The protein-based product development in these industries has witnessed significant growth, fueling the expansion of the beta lactoglobulin protein market. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 48.732 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.3% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 63 Tables No. of Figures 62 Figures



Beta-lactoglobulin, found primarily in bovine milk, boasts excellent nutritional value and functional properties. It is a complete protein, containing all the essential amino acids required by the human body. Moreover, it exhibits good solubility, heat stability, and foaming properties, making it versatile for vari

In the fitness and sports industries, protein-based supplements are in high demand to support muscle growth, repair, and recovery. Beta-lactoglobulin protein, known for its balanced amino acid profile, is a favored ingredient in protein powders, bars, and shakes. Athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts are constantly seeking products that enhance their athletic performance, further driving the demand for beta-lactoglobulin.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global beta lactoglobulin protein market is projected to grow at 6.3% CAGR and reach US$ 48,732.0 thousand by 2033

Sports nutrition and dietary supplements segments is expected to be the major consumer of beta lactoglobulin protein with a share of 43.0% in the global market

Key manufacturers of beta lactoglobulin protein are Arla Food Ingredients, Remilk, BOC Sciences and FrieslandCampina

North America and Europe are estimated to collectively account for market share of 58.1% in 2023 China is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 2,840.1 thousand from 2023 to 2033

“Beta-lactoglobulin Protein: A Natural and Sustainable Ingredient that Enhances Food Texture, Taste, and Stability, Witnessing Demand Across VariEnd-Use Industries” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Beta Lactoglobulin Protein Industry Research Report

By Application

Sports Nutrition and Dietary Supplements



Sports Nutrition Products



Dietary Supplements



Nutritional Bars and Snacks



Meal Replacements



Nutritional Supplements for Special Diets



Protein Fortified Snacks and Food Products Protein Fortified Beverages

Food and Beverage Processing



Bakery and Confectionery Products



Dairy Products



Beverages



Breakfast Cereals Soups and Sauces

Medical and Pharmaceutical



Medical and Clinical Nutrition



Pharmaceutical Nutraceuticals



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Meal replacement applications project a robust CAGR of 6.8% in the upcoming forecast period.

Meal replacements are ingeniously crafted products designed to act as complete meal substitutes, offering a convenient, nutritionally balanced alternative for individuals on the go. Typically available in the form of shakes, bars, or powdered mixes, these replacements can be swiftly prepared and consumed amidst a busy lifestyle. Formulated to deliver a combination of essential macronutrients-protein, carbohydrates, and fats-along with crucial vitamins, minerals, and at times fiber or other beneficial components, meal replacements cater to the nutritional needs of a complete meal.

These products predominantly feature a substantial protein content to ensure satiety, support muscle recovery, and encourage muscle growth. One of the key proteins utilized in meal replacement formulations is beta-lactoglobulin protein, a high-quality protein known for its favorable amino acid profile. Its incorporation effectively meets protein requirements and enhances the overall nutritional value of meal replacements, rendering them more enticing to consumers.

In the market, meal replacement applications are positioned for robust growth, projected to achieve a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period. This growth signifies the increasing acceptance and adoption of meal replacements as a practical dietary choice among a wide array of consumers.

Market Growth Stratagems

Manufacturers include Arla Food Ingredients, BOC Sciences, FrieslandCampina, Fonterra, and Shanghai Aladdin Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Market players are investing in research and development to improve the efficiency and yield of beta-lactoglobulin protein production. Market players are also collaborating with suppliers to ensure a steady supply of high-quality beta lactoglobulin protein. Additionally, market players are exploring new markets to sell their beta lactoglobulin protein products, such as emerging economies with a growing demand for protein-based products. Such efforts are likely to drive the market and manufacturers' growth during the forecast period.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the beta lactoglobulin protein market, presenting historical market data (2021–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of application (sports nutrition and dietary supplements, food and beverage processing, medical and pharmaceutical, infant formula, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and ASEAN, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Rice Protein Market : Worldwide consumption of rice protein is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033. The global rice protein market stands at a valuation of US$ 780 million and is estimated to reach US$ 1.15 billion by the end of 2033.

Textured Soy Protein Market : The global textured soy protein market is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 1.13 billion in 2023 to US$ 2.13 billion by 2033. Worldwide consumption of textured soy protein is forecasted to rise at a value CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Whey Protein Concentrate Market : The global whey protein concentrate market size is estimated at US$ 3.9 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 6.7 billion by 2033-end. The market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog



Sacha Inchi Protein Market

Bone Broth Protein Powder Market

Vegetable Proteins Market

Protein Supplements Market Soy Protein Hydrolysate Market





Related Links