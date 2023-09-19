Glass Logistics Strategic Imperatives For Success And Rising Demand Till 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Glass logistics Market by Product Type, by Service and by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Glass logistics refers to the transportation and storage of glass as well as value-added services (VAS) provided by logistic companies to glass manufacturers such as packaging, tracking, glass cutting, and other IT-related services. The global glass market is expanding significantly due to the increase in demand for glass in different industries such as construction, automotive, and solar energy. Glass has seen increased application in a variety of sectors in recent years. For example, flat glass is used in the automotive, construction, and solar industries and container glass is used in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. The increase in use of toughened glass in automobile windshields has driven the growth of the flat glass market. Thus, this higher consumption is expected to drive the growth in the glass logistics industry during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has widely disrupted the global logistics industry, negatively affecting the growth of the glass logistics industry. It has resulted in shut down of manufacturing facilities and decline in the sales volume. Furthermore, due to the globe trade restrictions, trading has proven to be difficult, declining the growth of the offline mode of the logistics industry across the globe. These expected restrictions, will adversely affect the global glass logistics industry. Companies are taking precautionary measures to combat the adverse effects of the outbreak and help people with their services.

Top Impacting Factors

Surge in expansion in glass production facilities across the globe drives the growth of the global glass logistics market .

Stringent government regulations to reduce carbon emissions and shortage of skilled truck drivers, as road transportation is the major segment of the glass logistics industry hinder the growth of the global glass logistics market.

Growth of the glass industry across the world provides lucrative opportunities for the global glass logistics market.

Market Trends

Adoption of Blockchain Logistics System in Glass Transportation

Companies in the glass transportation market are implementing innovative technologies to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs. The blockchain logistics system is one of these technologies. A blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that can securely and permanently record transactions between parties. Blockchain eliminates the need for intermediaries who were previously required to functions trusted third parties to verify, record, and coordinate transactions by 'sharing' databases between multiple parties. Thus, the use of blockchain in the glass logistics industry will make the transportation of glass more transparent and efficient. The system can seamlessly integrate technology to facilitate transportation, checkout, and transportation details to assists the industry run smoothly. Blockchain applications for logistics can provide energy, financial and environmental advantages. Furthermore, blockchain can save costs by supporting more agile, more automated, and error-free processes. It not only improves the visibility and predictability of logistics operations, but it can also accelerate the physical flow of glass. The implementation of blockchain technology in the glass logistics industry will have a significant impact. The increasing use of these advanced technologies will allow for better structure operations and will drive market growth in the coming years.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the glass logistics industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of glass logistics market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the glass logistics market.

The report provides a detailed glass logistics market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Glass Logistics Market Research Report:

Who are the leading market players active in the glass logistics market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the glass logistics market?

What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Glass logistics Market Report Highlights

Key Market Players : AGC Inc., Nijman/Zeetank, Bonded Logistics Inc, VAN HUËT, Auto glass logistics, Lannutti Spa, sedak GmbH & Co. KG, Emons Group, Saint-Gobain Glass Logistics, Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd, Stölzle-Oberglas Gmbh

By Product Type : Logistics of Industry, Construction Logistics, Agricultural Logistics

By Service : Transportation, Warehousing and VAS

By Application : Flow, Materials Handling, Production, Packaging, Inventory, Transportation, Warehousing

By Region : North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

