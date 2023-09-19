Palestinian PM Urges To Curb Isli Aggression, Preserve Two-State Solution

During a meeting withAssistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, Shtayyeh stressed the need for American pressure on Israel to enable the Palestinians to hold general elections, including in Jerusalem. He also reiterated his call for theto recognize the Palestinian state.

The meeting came ahead of a donor conference scheduled to be held at the UN headquarters in New York. Shtayyeh and Leaf discussed ways to make the conference a success.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prime Minister's Office said that Shtayyeh emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Palestine and the United States. He also expressed his gratitude for thegovernment's support for the Palestinian people.

The statement also said that Leaf affirmed thecommitment to the two-state solution and to supporting the Palestinian people. She also expressed her hope that the donor conference would be a success.

The meeting between Shtayyeh and Leaf was the first high-level meeting between Palestinian andofficials since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.