Egypt, South Sudan Water Ministersnclude Talks On Jointoperation

The committee was formed under the Technical and Development Cooperation Agreement, which the two countries signed in November 2014.

The ministers emphasized their commitment to strengthening cooperation and integration between Egypt and South Sudan, and to continuing mutual visits at the ministerial and technical levels to follow up on all aspects of cooperation.

They agreed that Egyptian technicians would visit South Sudan to assess the needs of citizens and identify the ideal projects to meet those needs.

The ministers also stressed the importance of the joint technical committee in following up on the staof joint development projects in the water resources sector in South Sudan, discussing the progress of work on these projects, and working to remove any challenges they face.

Sweilam said that Egypt is interested in supporting South Sudan in a number of projects related to providing clean water to citizens, establishing rainwater tanks, setting up stations to measure water levels and behavior, developing a flood prediction and early warning center, and providing training and capacity building.

Deng, for his part, emphasized his country's interest in joint development projects that directly benefit citizens.