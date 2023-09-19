International Tai Chintest Held In Central China's Jiaozuo City

The event seeks to promote the city, Yuntai Mountain's tourism resources and

Tai Chi culture, and integrates sports events, cultural tourism, economic and

trade activities such as Tai Chi contests, travel tours, investment deal-making

and forums.

Jiaozuo is the hometown of Tai Chi and is named the "Holy Land of Tai Chi" by

the Chinese Martial Arts Association. On December 17, 2020, Tai Chi was

admitted to the UNESCO's representative list of the intangible cultural

heritage of humanity.

As the top fitness sport on earth, Tai Chi is popular all over the world. It

has been spread to more than 150 countries and regions around the world, with

more than 600 million practitioners.

In addition, Tai Chi is also a signature Chinese symbol with unique charm of

excellent traditional Chinese culture.

Yuntai Mountain, located in Jiaozuo, is famat home and abroad for its

unique canyon landscape. It is one of the first global geoparks and a national

5A-level tourist attraction.

The Tai Chi competition and tourism festival has been successfully held for ten

sessions since 1992, and has been rated as an excellent project in

sports-related tourism by the General Administration of Sport and the Ministry

of Culture and Tourism.

The event has further showcased the charm of Jiaozuo and Henan, and left a

lasting legacy in the international martial arts arena and China's tourism

sector.

Image Attachments Links:

Link:



Caption:

The 11th China Jiaozuo International Taijiquan Competition and 2023 Yuntai Mountain Tourism Festival

SOURCE The 11th China Jiaozuo International Taijiquan Competition and 2023 Yuntai Mountain Tourism Festival