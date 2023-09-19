Emaar Entertainment Attractions Achieve IBCCES Certified Autism Centertm Designation

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, KidZania, Adventure Park, Dubai Ice Rink and Play DXBHelp Pave the Way for Accessibility in Dubai's City-Wide Initiative

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Emaar Entertainment , proudly announces six attractions have become autism certified. International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) grants the Certified Autism Center TM designation to organizations whose staff complete comprehensive autism specific training and certification to better equip them to understand guests needs and enhance guest satisfaction for autistic and sensory sensitive guests as well as their families. As part of the certification process, IBCCES performed on-site assessments of the following Emaar Entertainment attractions: Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, KidZania Abu Dhabi, KidZania Dubai, Adventure Park, Dubai Ice Rink and Play DXB - to provide recommendations and sensory guides to help enhance the guest experience. These guides will enable guests to understand the sensory intensity for each area of the attraction such as noise level, lighting, and impact on other senses, so informed decisions can be made before entering an area.

A spokesperson from Emaar Entertainment (L.L.C) said, "At Emaar Entertainment, we continually seek to redefine the boundaries of entertainment and leisure, ensuring every experience is inclusive, immersive, and memorable. Achieving autism certification for six of our esteemed attractions emphasizes our commitment to inclusivity and resonates deeply with our ethos of 'Entertainment for Everyone'. We are elated to collaborate with IBCCES, leading the way in the region towards fostering environments where all guests feel understood and cherished. This significant milestone is not only a testament to our dedication but also aligns seamlessly with Dubai's vision to be an epitome of inclusivity. As part of the broader initiative by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, we are proud contributors in shaping a tourism landscape that truly welcomes all."

Emaar Entertainment's achievement is part of a wider initiative by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to achieve the Certified Autism Destination TM (CAD) designation and help shape Dubai's tourism landscape by providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for all guests. The CAD designation, granted by IBCCES, is given to communities offering a wide range of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment facilities designed to be accessible and accommodating for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. Upon achievement, this will make Dubai the inaugural CAD in the Eastern Hemisphere.

"IBCCES takes great pride in welcoming these Emaar Entertainment attractions into our expanding network of Certified Autism CentersTM," expressed Myron Pincomb, Chairman of the IBCCES Board. "This collaboration represents a substantial step forward in Dubai and the region to ensure that autistic individuals and other people of determination can feel understood and welcomed when visiting these attractions. It is also a testament to Dubai's larger initiative to promote inclusivity and accessibility for all."

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. More families and individuals are seeking out attractions that have completed a certification program through an accredited source. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Emaar Entertainment

Emaar Entertainment is a leading owner and operator of exceptional entertainment experiences defined by pioneering attractions that are unique and transcend excellence in entertainment and leisure.

Emaar Entertainment is credited with developing and managing some of Dubai's most-visited leisure attractions that delight millions of customers including At The Top Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, Reel Cinema, KidZania® Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as Dubai Ice Rink, Sky Views Observatory, The Storm Coaster, Adventure Park by Emaar, Dubai Opera and more. Customer focused and committed to developing unparalleled leisure and entertainment choices, Emaar Entertainment is building its portfolio through strategic global alliances, joint ventures, franchises and licenses with premium brands in the and the GCC.

