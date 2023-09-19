Senate President, French Parliamentary Delegation Meet Overoperation

Fayez made the remarks during a meeting with the Chairman of the French-Jordanian Friendship Committee at the French Senate Cyril Pellavat and committee members, in the presence of French Ambassador Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The Senate president also commended“solid” Jordanian-French relations based on mutual respect and joint interests.

Fayez emphasised the need to enhance the relations between Jordan and France, cooperation between parliaments, and establish economic partnerships across different sectors, all helping to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on food and energy security.

Talks during the meeting also covered the importance of conflict-resolution in the region through diplomacy and political frameworks instead of violence.

Fayez appreciated France's support of Jordanian efforts to achieve a fair and peaceful resolution in the region while supporting the Palestinian issue, which“can only be resolved in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution.”

He also highlighted the difficulties that Jordan faces due to its geopolitical location, noting that to the west of Jordan lie issues related to the Israeli occupation, while to the north lie problems of drug and weapons smuggling from Syria, meanwhile Jordan faces economic and security challenges due to the conditions in the surrounding region.

Chairman and members of the French committee emphasised the“strong relations” between the two countries and the need to enhance and expand their partnership in different areas.

They affirmed that the international community should keep supporting Jordan to maintain its significant humanitarian efforts towards Syrian refugees and enable it to continue playing a crucial role in resolving conflicts and crises in the region.

They expressed their gratitude for the significant contributions made by His Majesty King Abdullah towards achieving peace and stability in the region, and for his efforts in enabling people to live peacefully.

Also on Tuesday, Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi met with Pellavat and members of the committee. In the meeting Safadi stressed that the region will never enjoy security and stability without a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, establishing a safe, viable Palestinian state, and stopping the building of settlements, Petra added.

Safadi also reviewed the Kingdom's efforts in realising security and stability in the region and Jordan's efforts in supporting refugees, as well as challenges facing the Kingdom through the northern borders as a result of drug smuggling.

Pellavat said that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, plays an important role in endeavours to realise security and stability in the Middle East.

Pellavat and the French ambassador stressed their country's support to the two-state solution and rejection of settlements and reiterated the importance of enhancing cooperation with Jordan in all fields, mainly the water sector.



